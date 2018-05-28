On 'sacred soil,' Trump lauds those who've fallen in service

President Donald Trump paid a Memorial Day tribute at Arlington National Cemetery to those who have fallen in battle or while protecting a nation forever thankful for their selfless service.
0:46 | 05/28/18

Transcript for On 'sacred soil,' Trump lauds those who've fallen in service
Most importantly we're giant today. By the families. Of American heroes. Who made. The ultimate sacrifice. We cannot imagine the depth of emotion. That this day brings each year. Degree free needed. The memories relived. Those last beautiful moments together cherished. And always remembered. And you also feel that incredible pride a pride chaired by one. Really and truly grateful. Nation.

