Transcript for On 'sacred soil,' Trump lauds those who've fallen in service

Most importantly we're giant today. By the families. Of American heroes. Who made. The ultimate sacrifice. We cannot imagine the depth of emotion. That this day brings each year. Degree free needed. The memories relived. Those last beautiful moments together cherished. And always remembered. And you also feel that incredible pride a pride chaired by one. Really and truly grateful. Nation.

