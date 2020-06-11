What is the safe harbor deadline?

More
States have until Dec. 8 to resolve contested election results in what's known as the safe harbor deadline.
2:04 | 11/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is the safe harbor deadline?
A. Governor George W. Bush in 2000909. Down. 161. Vice president Al Gore team 1907877. A difference of 1000. 781. And. As morning. Brings news from Florida. That final vote count there shows the secretary Cheney and I. Carried the state of Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"States have until Dec. 8 to resolve contested election results in what's known as the safe harbor deadline.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74068047","title":"What is the safe harbor deadline?","url":"/Politics/video/safe-harbor-deadline-74068047"}