Transcript for Sanders defends Trump's comment that you need an ID to buy groceries

Does the president still believe that millions of people are voting illegally in this country is that the basis for this bush war. Requiring writings even if there are ten people that are voting illegally it shouldn't happen the president wants. To see the integrity of our election systems upheld. And that's the purpose of his comments he wants to make sure that anybody that's voting submitted should be. And I think that's something that frankly should be celebrated. Not discriminate what it was like a president went to a grocery store. I'm not sure I'm not sure why that matters either what will present yeah. Hi yeah. In store you vendors aren't Americans it never happens and yet for every store. I've never had a show idea I refuse certainly if you if you go to grocery story about your mind you're certainly gonna show your ID that would a president who doesn't drink. I he's not saying every time he went and he's at when you go to the grocery store. I'm pretty sure that everybody in here who's been to a grocery store has purchased bureau has probably had to show they're ready if they didn't. And that's probably a problem with the grocery store.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.