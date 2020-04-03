Transcript for Sanders holds news conference following Super Tuesday

Let me begin by thanking. For many many people across the country. Who yesterday's supported our historic. Our campaign we will obviously. A specially a groundhog to win and you tall wind Colorado. Oh win in California please largest state in the country with a more delegates. And I am always grateful for the support that are received here in the state of Vermont. No I haven't seen the latest a delegate. Account but my guess is that if the California has thrown into the Hubble. Tiger's going to be pretty close that we maybe don't quite a few Floyd in the deal for if you. All but I think we go forward. Basically neck and neck. And I very much look forward and we don't claim to moral. All going out west. And campaigning and doing everything we can to win in Michigan and Washington Mississippi. North Dakota Idaho Missouri. All home. What this campaign I think is increasingly. About. It is which saw ago audio on. Well our campaign. Is unprecedented. Because there was Lebanon a campaign in recent. History. That has taken on the in Ohio corporate establishment. And I'm talking about Wall Street. And I'm talking about the insurance companies and the drug companies. And the fossil fuel. Industry. That has been up. Never eight campaign in recent history. Which is taken on the editorial political establishment. And not as an establishment which is working frantically. Talked Detroit through the feed us. And has opened a campaign I think that has been having to deal with the kind of venom we're seeing from solemn in the corporate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.