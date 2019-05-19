Transcript for Sanders' plan nixes for-profit charter funding

Now is everybody knows. 65. Years ago yesterday. The Supreme Court announced its land mock decision. In the enormously historically important case of brown vs board of education. A decision that determined. That separate schools this votes. For African Americans and whites. Was in apparently. On equal Thurgood marshall's call belief was pretty simple not complicated. He believes that it is so I quote the right of all all of our children. What apple of their race. Two win equals bought in life. And to an equal opportunity. To reach their full potential as citizens and of quote. Are you agree with what Thurgood Marshall said. And in my view. The only way to accomplish that goal. Is to guarantee every person in our country. A quality education. As a fundamental. Human right. Regardless of there in Cobb. Regardless of their income regardless of the color of their skin regardless of the agenda regardless of their religion regardless of their sexual or take him. This is not a radical idea. This is the idea that America is suppose the B. About.

