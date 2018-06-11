Transcript for Sanders: 'The president has had an incredible night'

And a good night for the president up until this point. Senate race in Indiana huge moment for the president somebody he did an event for just yesterday. Obviously. Candidates that have embraced the president racist policies and that he's gone in a campaigned for worked hard for. We're CNET payoff eyed Marsha Blackburn in the bar. Mike Bryan and yet so certainly a good place that sold Mary long nights ago and most of the candidates that the president actually went and campaigned for. And who embrace the president are doing well tonight but at the same time we've got a long nights ago a lot of races left. And at the end of the day the president's gonna work with whoever comes into office. We have a lot of things on our agenda and we look forward to getting them all back I think James Carville said at best things that anybody that was anticipating a blue wave tonight's not gonna get it. Maybe you get a ripple but I certainly don't think there's only later.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.