Sanders projected to win Utah; Biden projected to win Minnesota

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win in Minnesota after receiving an endorsement from former candidate Amy Klobuchar, the state’s senior senator.
4:20 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanders projected to win Utah; Biden projected to win Minnesota

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:20","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win in Minnesota after receiving an endorsement from former candidate Amy Klobuchar, the state’s senior senator.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69375888","title":"Sanders projected to win Utah; Biden projected to win Minnesota","url":"/Politics/video/sanders-projected-win-utah-biden-projected-win-minnesota-69375888"}