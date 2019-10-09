Transcript for Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce

Alaska governor Sarah Palin's husband has filed for divorce after thirty when years of mayors Todd Palin cites quote it compatibility of temperament. It makes it impossible for them to live together. We are passing to note actor John Wesley has died he was known for his role is doctor Hoover on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. More recently appeared on medium and in CIA ask Wesley died after a long battle with cancer. He was 72.

