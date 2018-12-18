Transcript for Sarah Sanders says FBI investigators 'ambushed' Michael Flynn

I that we still firmly believe what. Things that may have taken place again that's for the judge to make that determination. Whether he engaged in something inappropriate what we do know. That was inappropriate by our own Celtic minutes at Jane's company is that the FBI broke standard protocol. In the way that they came in an ambush general plan. And in the way that they questioned him in in the way that they encouraged him not to how White House Counsel's Office president. And we know that is James Connolly told us that he said that the very reason that they did it. Was because the only reason that they get a it was the charmed administration in the topic to get away with it. Those are facts and certainly. And there may be other issues there but. That we are have any reason why that that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.