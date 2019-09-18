Transcript for Saudis blame Iran, Trump increases sanctions

Residents from slapping more sanctions on Iran but offering no specifics in a tweet this morning the president announce he instructed the secretary of treasury to quote substantially increase the sanctions that have already been strictly imposed on the country. In its oil industry the president ramping up the pressure after that attack on Saudi oil facilities. Senior administration official pointing the finger at Iran telling ABC news there is enough information to show the weapons were fired from the regime. The latest move from the president comes at the team of investigators from the US is on the ground in Saudi Arabia in a press conference a Saudi military officials said these cruise missiles. Where some of nearly a dozen that targeted Saudi oil facilities along with nearly twenty drones. A US official says those investigators working on site have found compelling forensic evidence tensions between the US and Iran have been high since president trump pulled out of the nuclear deal last year. The writings have gotten progressively more aggressive they've seize ships that shut down a US drone and now this Saudi attack they think they can get away with that the US has more bark than bite. But they want to pressure the US to come back to the negotiating table and give them relief from sanctions. Immediately following this weekend's attacks the president said the US would locked and loaded. And then he dialed it down I. Think I'll have a stronger message or maybe no message it'll when we get the final results of what we're looking but right now it's too soon to say today the president responding with those additional sanctions. And asked Burton Saudi military officials are placing the blame model they say that attack was unquestionably sponsored by Iran. So far the regime has denied any involvement. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

