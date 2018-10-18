Transcript for Saudis should get 'a few more days' to investigate journalist's disappearance: Pompeo

I had a chance to brief the president on the travel that I returned from last evening all right travel but there Riyadh and Akron had a chance do. Tock quit and in Riyadh with the king. The crowd Transport Minister all of the United States. Counterparts there we've made clear to them. That we take this matter what perspective mr. should be very seriously. They've made clear to me that they too understand the serious nature. The disappearance of mystic show V. They also assured me that they will conduct a complete thorough. Investigation. All of the facts surrounding mr. to show you that they will this ought to timely fashion. And that this report itself will be transparent for everyone to see. That's questions about and to acquire with respect to its thoroughness and I told president trump this morning that. I'm we ought to give them a few more days. To complete that so that we too have complete understanding of the facts surrounding that which point we can make decisions about how. Or if the United States should respond. Two. They incidents surrounding mr. Shipp I think it's important for us all remember two we have long since 1930 to hold a long strategic relationship. With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They continue to be important counterterrorism partner. They have custody of the two holy sites. There an important strategic. Alliance of the United States that we need to be mindful of that as well. When I travel and met with president aired a one. He talked to me about the incident he told me that they were conducting their own investigation. We had a chance to meet with some of the team involved without. He assured me that they would shared their results we. The saudis as well. I'm so we do believe that between these two efforts a complete picture will emerge. For what actually transpired here and Orkut towards that we'll look at fort of that wrapping up quickly. And we expect that will be done in that way.

