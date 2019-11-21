Transcript for Schiff says Trump is ‘unethical president’ who believes he's ‘above the law’

Notwithstanding what my colleague said I resisted going down this path for a long time but I will tell you. Why I could resist no more. And it came down to this it came down to. Actually came down to timing. It came down to the fact that the day after Bob Mueller testified. The day after Bob Mueller testified that Donald Trump. Invited Russian interference he Russia if you're listening. Come get Hillary's emails and later that day they tried to hacker's server. The day after he testified. That. Not only did trump invite that interference. But that. He welcomed the help in the campaign they made full use about it. They lied about it instructed. The investigation into it and all this is in his testimony in his report that day. After that. Donald Trump is back on the phone. Asking another nation to involve itself in another US election. That says to meet this president believes he is above the law. Beyond accountability. And in my view there is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes there are above the law. And I would just say. To people watching here at home and around the world. In the words of my great calling. We are better than that. Adjourned.

