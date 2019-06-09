Now Playing: Schultz formally announces he won't run in 2020

Now Playing: SigDigs: Sept. 6, 2019

Now Playing: Joe Biden tries to laugh off scrutiny over string of misstatements

Now Playing: Trump admin. rolls back light bulb regulations; says energy efficient bulbs cost more

Now Playing: Trump admin. diverts $3.6 billion from military projects to fund border wall

Now Playing: Gerrymandering district maps to be updated and redrawn by 2021

Now Playing: American Red Cross on the ground in Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian hits East Coast, Bahamas recovers from monster storm

Now Playing: Democratic presidential candidates talk climate change

Now Playing: Biden pushes back on questions about campaign gaffes

Now Playing: Boris Johnson's brother resigns amid political chaos

Now Playing: Trump displays altered Dorian forecast map

Now Playing: SigDigs: Sept. 5, 2019

Now Playing: Pentagon to put 127 projects on hold to free up money for wall

Now Playing: Trump shows old map with Alabama in Dorian’s forecast path

Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian heading to the Carolinas

Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates talk climate change plans ahead of Houston debates

Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders: Trump is ‘a pathological liar’

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders talks Elizabeth Warren’s campaign and working with GOP