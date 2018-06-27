Transcript for Schumer: 'Absolute height of hypocrisy' to confirm Supreme Court nominee this year

We recently received news that justice Anthony Kennedy will be retiring. Leaving a vacancy on the nation's highest court. This is the most important Supreme Court vacancy for this country in at least a generation. Nothing less than the fate of our health care system. Reproductive rights for women. And countless other protections for middle class Americans. Are at stake. Will Republicans and president trump nominate and vote for someone. Who will preserve protections for people with preexisting conditions. Or. Will they supported justice who will put health insurance companies over patients. Or put the federal government. Between a woman. And her doctor. The senate should reject. On a bipartisan basis. Any justice. Would overturn Roe vs. Wade or undermine key health care protections. The senate should reject. Anyone. Who'll instinctively side with powerful special interests. Over the interests. Of average Americans. Our Republican colleagues in the senate should follow the rule they set in 2016. Not to consider a Supreme Court justice in an election year. Senator McConnell would tell anyone who listens. That the senate had the right to advise and consent. And that was every bit as important. As the president's right. To nominate. Millions of people are just months away from determining the senators who should vote to confirm or reject the president's nominee. And their voices. Deserve to be heard now. As leader McConnell thought they should deserve to be heard then. Anything. But that. Would be the absolute height of hypocrisy. People. All across America should realize. That their rights and opportunities are threatened. Americans should make their voices heard loudly clearly and consistently. Americans should make it clear. That they will not tolerate in nominee. Chosen from president trumps preordained list selected by powerful special interests. Who will reverse the progress. We've made. Over the decades.

