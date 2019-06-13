Transcript for Schumer blasts Trump for saying he'd accept foreign dirt on opponents

Last night. President Donald Trump in an interview with ABC news said. That if he were offered information about an opponent from a foreign country foreign source in the next election. He would take a look at it and might not go to the FBI. Quote I think you might want to listen he said. There's an and there isn't anything wrong with listening. If someone called from a country instead we have information on your opponent. Well I think I'd want to hear that I'm quote. That is shocked shocked. Yet sadly par for the course this president. My predecessor senator morning and said. We're defining deviancy down. No president has defined deviancy down more than Donald Trump. And his remarks last night. Define deviancy down to a new low. To say that it's okay for foreign countries to interfere in our elections. With motives that are not what's in the interest to the American people. Disgraceful. Shot. It's as if the president has learned absolutely nothing. From the past two years of investigations into Russia's interference with 2016 elections. This is precisely how the whole thing start. A foreign power reached out to establish connections with the presidential campaign. By art dangling the promise of information about an opponent. And president trump said he'd well committee asked Russia to interfere. When he wonders why people think there might be collusion. Well there's an there's want. It's a president who says Russia coming out at doesn't prove collusion but it shore proves. That he doesn't mind foreign powers interfering with an election. The president's comments. Again. Are undemocratic. Un American. Disgraceful. The president's comments suggest he believes winning an election is more important than the integrity of the election. That idea is flat out wrong. The president's idea that winning the election is everything and the integrity of the election is nothing. Is one small step away from dictators and ought to crafts. Who manipulate the results of an election because they care more about staying in power than they care about democratic principles.

