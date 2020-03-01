Transcript for Schumer: Congress should have been consulted on Soleimani operation

Last night the United States conducted a military operation. Designed to kill major general costs seems who have money. The notorious terrorist. No one should shed a tear over his death. The operation against solo money in Iraq was conducted however. Without specific authorization. And any advance notification or consultation with congress. I'm a member of the gang of day. Which is typically briefed in advance of operations of this level of significance we were not. The lack of advanced consultation and transparency with congress. Was put in the constitution. Where the rather the need. For advanced consultation and transparency with congress was put in the constitution for a reason. Because the lack. Of advanced consultation and transparency with congress. Can lead to hasty and ill considered decisions. When the security of the nation is at stake. Decisions must not be made in a vacuum. The framers of the constitution gave war powers to the legislature. And made the executive the commander in chief. For the precise reason forcing the two branches of current government to consult with one another. When it came to matters of war. And a piece. It is Paramount for administrations to get an outside view. To prevent group think and rash action. To be asked probing questions. Not from your inner and often insulated circle but from others. Particularly congress. Which forces it administration. Before it acts to answer very serious questions. The administration did not consult in this case. And I fear that those very serious questions. Have not been answered. And may not be fully considered. Among those questions. What was the legal basis for conducting this operation. And how far does that legal basis extent. I ran. Has many dangerous surrogates in the region. And a whole range of possible responses. Which responses do we expect. Which are most likely. Two we have plans. To counter all of the possible responses. How effective. Will our counters be. What does this action mean. For the long term stability of Iraq. And the trillions of dollars. And thousands of American lives. Sacrificed there. How does the administration. Planned to manage an escalation of hostilities. And how does the administration plan to avoid a larger. And potentially endless conflagration. In the Middle East. These are questions. That must be answered. It is my view. That the president does not have the authority for a war with Iran. If he plans a large increase in troops. And potential hostility over a longer time. The administration will require congressional approval. And the approval of the American people. The president's decision. May add to an already dangerous and difficult situation. In the Middle East. The risk of a much longer military engagement in the Middle East is acute. And immediately. This action may well have brought our nation closer. To another endless war. Exactly the kind of endless war. The president promised he would not drag us into. As our citizens. And those of our allies evacuate Iraq and troops prepare for retaliatory action. Congress needs answers to these questions and others from the administration. Immediately. And the American people. Need answers as well.

