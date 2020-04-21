Transcript for Schumer says deal reached on small business funding includes national testing plan

This morning as senator Chuck Schumer telling CNN the White House in lawmakers on Capitol Hill have reached a deal on a new emergency funding plan. We came to an agreement on just about every issue step was up all night. Writing there's still a few more guys to dot panties to crossed but we have a deal. The 450 billion dollar deal would pump an additional 310. Billion dollars into the paycheck protection program for small businesses. We're now feel pretty good about where we were in the world ten years honored you know oppression or ten year anniversary and it's. Now insists all turned upside down. Democrats also pushed to have the plan include money for nationwide testing and another 75 billion dollars for hospitals just as Belmont health and Michigan announces today it is temporarily laying off more than 2400 employees. India's permanently eliminating 450. Positions. Due to the dire financial effects of the Covert nineteen pandemic. And the loss of more profitable elective surgeries what we're going through. S healthcare providers he port in the past that Bernard. Wish. The oil industry also taking a big hits. Had oil demand collapsed. Diebler drugging. Nose slightly lower. And with storage capacity for access oil running out oil futures dropping below zero dollars for the first time. If that new relief bill is approved by the senate the house is expected to consider it as early as Thursday. In ads on terror ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.