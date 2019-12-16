Transcript for Schumer lays out impeachment trial proposal

A good number of my Republican colleagues have said they believe the charges are serious. But there isn't enough evidence yet for them to make the decision. We believe these witnesses and documents. Would provide the evidence they're looking for without being dilatory. Letting the trial drag on for too long. I haven't seen a single good argument. About why these witnesses shouldn't testify. Would these documents be produced. Unless. The president has something to high. And his supporters want that information it. The trial structure right outlined in my letter to leader McConnell. Will ensure that all the relevant facts come out with out do with Torre action. You know there's a grand American tradition. Of its speedy and fair trial. That's just what we've proposed here. And I expect to Republicans would be sympathetic to our a proposal for that reason. The president and house Republicans have resisted letting all the evidence and facts come out. The president hasn't offered a single exculpatory. Bit of evidence that refutes what's in. The house impeachment charges they've not refuted them. Our document. Could be summed up. By Joseph Friday on dragnet. Just the facts ma'am. That's what we're interest it in. Not diversions. Not conspiracy theory that are irrelevant to the case. Just the facts ma'am.

