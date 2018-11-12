Schumer: Trump's 'temper tantrum' won't get him his wall

President Trump said he would be "proud to shut down the government" over border security.
1:04 | 12/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Schumer: Trump's 'temper tantrum' won't get him his wall
At the White House yet the senate. Howard the government. Dead he had. Can't shut down something that you. Can be avoided. President made clear that he wants to shut down. His position. If he sticks to his position for five billion dollar wall. He will get no war and he will get a shot and this drug shut down. This temper tantrum that he seems to throw will not get him as Walt and it'll hurt a lot of people because he will cause to shut down. He admitted he wanted to shut down its hard to believe that he would want. These one point three billion dollars that we gave him last year for border security no all the border security. Less than 6% of it has been spent they haven't even spent last year's money and now they're demanding much much more this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

