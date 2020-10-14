-
Now Playing: SCOTUS confirmation hearings: Day 2 highlights
-
Now Playing: Barrett grilled on ACA, Roe V. Wade
-
Now Playing: Democrats put Amy Coney Barrett in hot seat for confirmation hearings
-
Now Playing: The latest on pauses in COVID-19 vaccine trials
-
Now Playing: What we know about the person who contracted COVID-19 twice
-
Now Playing: Robot dolphin could replace captive animals
-
Now Playing: Big sister creates Disney at home for little brother’s birthday
-
Now Playing: ‘Biden is the change that we need’: George Floyd’s sister
-
Now Playing: Actress' daughter speaks out on TV star 'master' within NXIVM
-
Now Playing: Couple says wife's race affected home appraisal
-
Now Playing: Fallout after foiled anti-government kidnapping plot in 2 states
-
Now Playing: Vaccine timeline amid new safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Another coronavirus vaccine trial halted for safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Benita Alexander remembers being told Pope will officiate wedding
-
Now Playing: Benita Alexander remembers catching fiance with another woman and children
-
Now Playing: The moment Benita Alexander started suspecting her relationship might be a lie
-
Now Playing: Judge Amy Coney Barrett grilled by Democrats
-
Now Playing: Baby born at 1 pound finally heads home after spending 133 days in the hospital