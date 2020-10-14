Transcript for SCOTUS confirmation hearings: Day 3 highlights

He welcomed all my colleagues. It's a long day and a voter project today. Several ability. Can you tell me again and I even asked a hundred times. The doctor December ability what what does it mean. So that that can separate entity is it doctrine essentially statutory interpretation and what it means if you hot. It's actually the Affordable Care Act patents on statute. If there is one provision within the statute that's unconstitutional. The question is whether that. One section can simply be acknowledged X announced from the statute. Severed. I'm not so that after the lock stands or whether Activision. Is so essential to the statute. It on constitutionality. Once its pulled out the house of cards collapses. Presumption is now he's in favor of separately. And it's a question that you're anti. Do you agree with justice scalia's assertion. That the voting rights act is superb quote perpetuation. Of racial and time. Senator James and I can't I don't know what to assist it was thinking he's. At any characterization. Of the voting rights acts. What are they statement like that it's simply not something. I'm not. Yes you know that's tight and I think what he's Shelby county. Well can you find life asking for a formal opinion. But. Would you believe that it's a perpetuation. Of racial entitlement. We'll senator Feinstein I think it goes to the question of whether the coverage formula was. Outdated and needed to be updated from the 1960s. Are not. I take that to be that rest of the disagreement and Shelby county in the position consistently it was taking so again I can't expressing yourself Lee County. Of the majority and dissent. At the batter of the argument. So here's what it boils to have to. After Heller. After the decision after school he's statement. You conclude that any felony can take away your right to vote. But only a violent film can take away your right to purchase an AK 47. Senator with respect that's distorting my position what I sat in that case which is what Heller said in which is conventional and I'll discussions of this to my mountains it's that. The voting their right to vote is fundamental. Elaborate attempt by an individual's fundamental right that we possessed that we it's not that. As part of ranks of the responsibility for the common got the same thing issue for example answering service. Whereas individual rights and Pacific and a distinction drawn in case individual rights. And it fit. More of the individual and the entire dispute and higher. What's that the majority thought that the Second Amendment with an individual's right. And the descent thought it was and that was a set it right atlas and right that people possess that they possessed for the benefit. A society by participation in the militia. And it has the discretion of the hate to say that percent that voting as second class right that's simply not. Passage means. The very terms of civic rights argument and right arms would have been treated differently than rights like the right to vote. Let's get bottom line here Hillard did establish the individual right. What you finished with your dissent from Camden Sunday if you were guilty. 88. That is violent. You can luge correct but you can't picture right to play. I'm wrong. And it Eric Cantor had nothing to do with their exit. The point that it is making an passes the fourteenth amendment actually. Expressly house receipts to deprive silence of the right to vote. And my platelets that there was no similar language in the Second Amendment I don't have an opinion and have never expressed line. About the scope of the legislature's authority to take only found in voting rights when I said that is that there's a history of such provisions. In state constitutions in the federal constitution. Did not. It can't and an average communicated that some miscommunication. Never denigrated the right to. I think it was. It best they seriousness communication. And never been more proud of the nominee then and the view you'd think candid did this body about who you are what you believe. You've been reassuring in your dispositions. And this is history being made folks. This system first time in American history that we've nominated a woman who's on Shanle pro life. And embraces her face without apology. And she's going to the court. It is striking that as we sit here right now. In this committee room. There are only two democratic senators in the room. You look at that I S. There's chair after chair after chair that is empty. The democratic senators are no longer even attending so they'll show up for their time. But it is indicative of what their tacitly admitting which is that they don't have. Substantive criticism. Mr. -- person of course there's amidst of a Covert nineteen crisis a pandemic and some members are in their offices following this on television. And to suggest that perhaps in sermons are not following participating is incorrect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.