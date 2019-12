Transcript for SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas gives rare interview in new documentary

Finally today. A rare look at justice Clarence Thomas in his own words than normally silent justice in the supreme court of speaking out giving 22 hours. Of interviews for an upcoming PBS documentary on his life and his jurisprudence at the Supreme Court ABC news got an early look at the film. Here's a little taste of what he had to say. The black American Karzai and his. A high tech mind. They come on we notice all the this is the wrong black. Just certain. And the Phillies a C there is called created equal Clarence Thomas in his own words the justice. Not mincing any words about the contentious 1991 confirmation process. He also weighs in now on his upbringing in rural Georgia it's a great watch you can find more on that upcoming film at abcnews.com.

