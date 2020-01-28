Transcript for SCOTUS allows rule to turn away more immigrants

And a charm administration has scored a victory in its effort to place new restrictions on legal immigration the Supreme Court has cleared the way for the government to deny green cards to immigrants. If they sign up for public assistance like food stamps or Medicaid. Or if they are considered likely to apply for such as since his assistants in the future. Critics say this will punish the pores immigrants but the ruling is not final challenges will continue in the lower court. And Alabama authorities are concerned that more victims may be found after a massive fire at this marina at least eight people were killed when flames spread to dozens of votes. Including house votes officials say the number of debt may rise because they don't know how many people were on the boats that sank.

