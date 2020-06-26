-
Now Playing: John Leguizamo on the impact of COVID-19 in communities of color and how he's helping
-
Now Playing: Getting federal aid challenging for many undocumented workers
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden’s big polling lead: Does it matter
-
Now Playing: Trump slammed for coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: Young activists making a positive difference across America
-
Now Playing: Salt Lake City mayor on city’s reopening
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tammy Baldwin says if asked she 'certainly would' be Biden’s running mate
-
Now Playing: Should Democrat, Republican conventions be virtual?
-
Now Playing: House Democrats call on Senate to pass Justice in Policing Act
-
Now Playing: New voter registrations have nosedived during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump the underdog?
-
Now Playing: Police reform stalls in the Senate
-
Now Playing: Justice Department under fire, accused of favoritism
-
Now Playing: President Trump hosts Polish President Andrzej Duda
-
Now Playing: Idaho governor talks statewide ‘return to work’ bonus
-
Now Playing: What is in the Republican police reform bill?
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone was ‘treated differently’ due to Trump relationship: Zelinsky
-
Now Playing: John Bolton claims Trump told him Ukraine aid was tied to investigating Bidens
-
Now Playing: Bolton calls Trump’s alleged pursuit of personal over national interest ‘disturbing’