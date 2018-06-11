Sean Hannity makes appearance at Trump rally

Fox News called the pundit's onstage appearance in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, an "unfortunate distraction."
3:00 | 11/06/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Hannity makes appearance at Trump rally
Okay. Okay. Yeah. By the way all those people on the back are fake news. Mr. President. I I did an opening monologue today and I have no idea you and I'm bite me up here. And the one thing. That is made and to find your presidency more than anything else. Promises made. Promises capped. More and a half million new American jobs. Four point three million Americans off food stamps a four million Americans out of poverty. And when not dropping cash flow to cargo. Planes and cash jewelry of those that chant death to America this the president. Thank you. MI oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

