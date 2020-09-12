Transcript for Search for migrant parents continues

As of today the parents of 600 in 28 migrant children separate it from their families still have not been found. That latest numbers cited in a new court filing by the ACLU and the Justice Department. Those families were separated by the drug administration starting in 2017. Even before the 2018 or ordered to prosecute every adult illegally crossing the border was separated. From parents babies and small children now a newly revealed Justice Department database. Could help reunite more of those families ACLU attorney Lee Garland joins me now for more on this good afternoon Lee good to see you. Thanks for I mean. What you Citron administration has been withholding this two contact information what evidence do you have. That they were holding onto it and what made them turn it over now. So this is standard. Debt they have Perle why. You know they won't say it was an oversight. We see they knew we Rask and tourists for more than a year should have been disclosed you know I don't really everywhere is less better. That's. They knew we needed this stat what I what I think motivated them or ground was truthfully the global I. After he puts on in this country and all over the world. Are we still haven't found the parents of more than 600 families. To the border reached. Presidential stage that presidential debate stage. And important Cerro wouldn't be or you guys more of course yes old ass or. For more than a year because the data we had a worse largely used for many many hours. So what we will be able to do with the database then. So we unfortunate don't know yet. How powerful this is gonna be because they are at least dale Zorn are waiting for so long. We're hoping that we can find many families that are still missing. It is stated based we want additional data bases and now. Ultimately there's going to be no easy answer these data base is what helped cost by the truth is the administration separated these families supported about their children many of them are in hiding and so. There's going to be a lot of horror were especially given. Over Saddam door to door shirts each of these families there's no silver bullet. But we intend to find every Hamlet. We're talking that more than 600 kids write that were separated during his policy and they're still without their parents so. Where are all of these children now. Yes I want to clarify one thing I think it's important we have not found the parents of 620. Kids. But there are many many more families that remain separated because we've hundreds and hundreds of Sam released earlier but try administration would not let the parent rejoin their child in the United States so there are many more who is under what create better that are separated. Children now fortunately our tensions senators and there with relatives or are sometimes grow its in state government to zero. Some of the children are ensor established what we would like to see that by the administration do. It is allow all the families. The united case be reunited in the United States. And then be given some legal status because otherwise they're in danger of being deported this administration is trying to pour all of these previously separate. Cameras are children and parent creek re separation. And send them back to our given what it is through which we believe the administration issues eight. Or any deportation. Provide a path to legalization and a lot of these families to live safely here we also believe that a song to help these families of medical and other needs is absolutely critical to what they've been sure. Well we're definitely going to follow the search for these parents and and just this ongoing story and what the by the administration. Does plan to do and I'm sure we'll talk more Lee Garland with the ACLU thank you so much for your time thanks for our.

