Secret Service director tells Congress 'we failed' on Trump assassination attempt

In her first hearing before Congress, Kim Cheatle also told the committee she will move "heaven and earth" to ensure that what occurred never happens again.

July 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live