Secretary Austin testifies before House Republicans over secret hospitalization

In his testimony on Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there was a "breakdown in notifications" while he was hospitalized and that he takes "full responsibility" for the lapse.

February 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live