Secretary Blinken reacts to 7 aid workers killed in Gaza

"Aid workers are heroes and must be protected," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding there needs to be an immediate and through investigation into the incident.

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live