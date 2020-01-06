What is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act?

More
A law that protects social media platforms from liability for what gets posted on their site has come under fire.
1:08 | 06/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act?
For more. No friend. No.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"A law that protects social media platforms from liability for what gets posted on their site has come under fire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"70997569","title":"What is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act?","url":"/Politics/video/section-230-communications-decency-act-70997569"}