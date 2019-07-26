Transcript for Securing 2020 elections in the spotlight

When he joined bring in our guest and now of someone who has first had experience. On state level elections Tammy Jones is the president of the Florida State association. Supervisors of a election she's a Republican. And she has been in intimately involved for over a decade in the administration. Of Florida's election process Tammy thanks so much for joining us your State's what do fourteen. That requires paper ballots. And in this country also understand your the first and only state to use a network monitoring service and all your county's. Tell us about how that works and have you detected any malicious activity since you implemented the that system. Well that is correct we are proud of Florida on 67 counties plus the state. Hats. Joined. Have been monitoring system partner networks. Just when he isn't that sits next. Under 53 deployed nation why our sense Ernst. We are 68 it's so we are 44% of the opera center's out there are not alone is leading the nation we'd secure our hearts. And when and where it's -- what is an Albert sensor for for folks who don't know the technology. What does that actually do. This sensor actually detect any intrusion with yours stop. So it will notify you immediately you'll get around I'll get emails or text messages. You get alerts gore if there's a problem says. And we've had this in place most counties how to plays for the 2018 elections. And we just wrapped up this year where the couple got it that joint. Com and finalize the process of all our counties in onboard so how confident are you in Florida you're Sinegal a leader on this. That between twenty election. Will be completely secure your fee are you feeling good about that. I really do I feel like Florida hats. Made some initiatives to better prepare ourselves. I'm surprised doesn't Carter's families are focused on this issue I'm its happy Boston's 2016 as far as the knowledge we have gains since the current. That we know is real and it's ever change and we can never say per shirt that. Things like this couldn't happen but I can tell you one thing that we we do and Florida. We have paper ballots. We can always go back and catalyst paper ballots we have heard about us so we had. Balance some armour to comment let's say. Someone did timber the database and bettors names or permit an inning going to vote. I'm we offer every single person comes then a ballot without being turned away. So how finger art where you know we're gonna protect the never that we want voters to confident. That we have done the things on the state of Florida hats. Made improvements joint sixteenth. I'm at some and that we are among never let our guard down. We are you working with the state right now and joint election security announced it. But I mean you know worksheet in life in our system again. And more work into insurer. That there's no open holes or windows two Eddie abilities. I think there are horror while working to fix summit everything will be in place and ardent. I think each one each when he presidential preference primary. And so that it's been a large part due to an infusion of cash and investment investment as you said more than a dozen states don't have those paper ballots because they don't have. Having at least invested the resources and that's in that system. Grow quickly to a 404 let you go I do that we you have to move on but MRI wanna get your take what you thought yesterday as someone who oversees Florida's elections. When you heard Bob Mueller say. This week that the Russians are back at it right now and a dad. That were you in any anyway. Found. I'm. It doesn't surprise me that you know we these threats are every day in if you look if you look around arm. Several county disease state agencies not to select in the election rural but all over the country. You hear these things happen and so we can never let our guard down and Florida we have been bad that millions of dollars. To put the infrastructure in place that's neat and it. Working with the state on things important key factor. Were doing table. This so we're sure a network strain that more ready not staying in. You know we have things in place yet to make sure that has something happens our data and remember. There's two different systems when you talk about voter registration and do you tabulation system and remember I think the key thing to remember is the tabulation system as Florida is not look to the Internet is not networks. Still I think that's really important people and oh yeah allows students I knocked. Connected to a connected online which is that he is security right point which we did hear the Senate Intelligence Committee talk about as well Tammy Jones brought a time to thank you. So much already hear your perspective from the Florida State elections. Point of view Tammy Jones president of forested association of supervisors of elections.

