Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses the state of his campaign

This is an ABC news election update here now tons down this. And welcomed ABC's live we are Colombia because Bernie Sanders is addressing the media for the first time following a disappoint performance last night in several primaries including looting the state of Michigan. Senator Sanders flew back to Vermont after canceling his rally in Ohio Judah corona virus concerns Joseph Biden did the same the Vermont senator right now it's only projected to win in one of six states we still can't project. In the state of Washington Boris hitters has taken the microphones is listening. And that is that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president. In the modern history of our country. And he must be defeated. Tragically we puppet president today or is a pathological loyal and it was running a corrupt administration. He clearly does not on the slayer and the constitution of the United States. And thinks that he is a president who is a blow of the Lowell. In Margie she is a racist. A sexist. Homophobic. Is set up foe any religious ticket. And he must be defeated. And I will do everything in Mike Powell to make that happen. Last night obviously was thought it could tonight throw a campaign. From eight delegate point of view. We lost in the largest state programs yesterday state of Michigan. We lost in Mississippi Missouri and iGoogle. On the other hand we won in North Dakota are and we lead the vote counts. In the state of Washington the second. Largest state contested yesterday. With 67%. Of the votes. Happy been counted we or few thousand votes on top. What became even more current yesterday. Is that while we are currently losing the delicate count. Approximately 800 delegates for Joseph Barton. And 600 aired sixty frost. We are strong Lee Winnie. Slew enormously important areas. Which will determine. The future all of our country. Hole after poll including exit polls. Show that a strong majority of the American people support our progress so a judge. The American people aren't equally concerned about the grotesque level. Up in com and wealth inequality in this country. The American people walked the wealthy and law profitable corporations. Just thought paying. Their fair share of taxes overwhelming support that. The American people. On to slam that the federal minimum wage of 725 but Ayala. Is a slow operation where they want to raise the minimum wage in this country to a living wage of at least fifteen dollars and now up. And the American people on the slant. That up our shared so gonna make it into the middle class of this country. We must make public colleges and universities. And trade schools tuition pre. The American people on this land. That we cannot continue eight cruel and dysfunctional. Health care system and it is amazing can be. Let's see that we've been in conservative states like Mississippi. There is an overwhelming on the stand. That we are now spending twice as much per capita ought to help camp. As food the people of any other country while 87 million a boss remain uninsured. Or underinsured. End this crisis was absurd health care system. Is becoming more and more obvious to the American people. As we face the challenge. Of the corona virus pandemic. That we are currently experiencing imagine facing a pandemic. And having 87 million people. Cool all happening a typical talking going to a doctor when they nude. And the American people know on like dot cultural. Climate change is an existential threat to our country and planet. That we need to transform our energy system all the way from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy. The American people also. We need fundamental trends they shouldn't be broken and racist. Criminal justice system. As well as a cruel immigration system dictate cheat millions. Of people living in sheep. Editors thought shocks the ideological. Debate. That our progressive movement is what. We all winning the generational. Debate. Well Joseph Barton continues to do very well. With older Americans are especially those people opus sixty part. Our campaign. Continues to win the vast majority of the votes. Up younger people. I am talking about people not shots in their twenties. But in their thirties. And their forties the younger generations. All this country. Continue. In very strong numbers to support our campaign. Today I say to beat democratic establishment. In order to win in the future. Human need to win though voters. Represent the future are all our country. And you must speak to the issues all concern too that. You cannot simply be satirist. Like winning the votes of people. Who are old. Our campaign has won the ideological debate. We all losing. The debate. Overall electability. I cannot tell. How many people outlook campaign has spoken through. Who have said and I quote. I'd like torture or campaign stands warm. I agree. With what you'll campaign stands well. I'm gonna vote what Joseph Biden because I think Joseph is the best candidate. A defeat dot cultural and of course we have heard that statement all over the Scott. Needless to say oh I strongly. Disagree with that assertion. That year X what millions of Democrats and independents today police. On Sunday. Aren't very much look forward to the debate in Arizona. With my friend Joseph Barton. Let me be very trying. As through the questions that aren't will be asking Joseph. What are you gonna do. What looked like a 100000 people go bankrupt and out country. Because of medically related debt. And what are you gonna do well to working people all. This country. And small business people who are paying on average went deeper set. Are there in columns oh. Joseph what are you gonna do would end the absurdity. Of the United States of America being the old be major country on earth. Where health care is not a human right. Are you really. Going to veto. Any Medicare. For all bill if it is passed in color works. Joseph how are you gonna respond to the scientists. Tell us we seven or eight years remaining. To transform our energy system. Before irreparable hall takes place clues planet. Cause of the ravages. Of Clark. Joseph at a time when most young people need a higher education to make it into the middle class. What are you gonna do to an actual all of our people. And goat to color or trade school recall is all there in com. What are you gonna do all out the millions. People who are struggling. With outrageous lapels of student debt. Oh at a time when we are more people in shell. Communist China a nation. For tolerance Ellis orders. What are you gonna do. And mass incarceration. And a racist. Criminal justice issel. What are you gonna do to end to terror. Or millions of undocumented people experience right now. Kosovo broke in and inhumane. Immigration. Joseph what are you gonna do about a lack that we are the Hoyer its rate of Carleton poverty. Almost any major country on Earth's. And a living with the fact that 500000. People tonight. All homeless. And eighteen million families a spending effort their income to put a roof over their hearts. All importantly what are you going to do. And the absurdity of billionaires. Buying elections. In the three wealthiest people in America owning more wells. On the bottom half. Optical. So let me conclude. The way art again. Ronald trawl must be defeated. And I will do everything in my power to make that happens. On Sunday night in the first one on one debate of this campaign. The American people have the opportunity. To see which candidate. Is best position. To accomplish that goal actual third. OK we've just been listening to senator Bernie Sanders who's made it very clear he is staying in this race and looking forward to debating Joseph Biden on Sunday he also laid out his game plan essentially his strategy and what he's gonna ask Joseph Biden simply on the issues of poverty immigration. Health care criminal justice reform and the environment as well he also highlighted the two groups of voters that he is doing well with even though he is losing the delegate count right now but I think it. At this point 200 delegates or more he says he's still winning with his progressive agenda and he's still winning with younger voters I want to bring in Rick Klein right now are cheap while political director and Rick you know sort of a stunning speech share from senator Sanders he laid out his strategy for the debate and essentially saying he's gonna stay in this race to hold Joseph Biden speak to the fire. Chill what are you gonna do about it sounds like he is out essentially laying out a strategy where usually be questioning Joseph Biden bar more than debating Joseph Biden are you being here Tommy and in what he just said there any kind of pass or he didn't hear any kind of delegate math or any kind of thought sugar coating in fact you're an admission that they are losing the electability argument they are falling behind in delegates instead. It appears like he will use that first one on one forum of this long campaign to try to press Joseph Biden on issues that are of concern to younger voters and a concern to the progressive left that is not a strategy to win a primary campaign obviously it is a strategy to try to influence the debate. It may also be a strategy try to influence Joseph Biden's mind as he moves forward. As he caught moves toward toward becoming almost certain nominee when he chooses a running mate when he goes out the rest of his team maybe their policy promises he's looking for maybe their concessions they are. He lay all its cards on the table and set it on Sunday night he wants asked Joseph Biden a series of tough questions almost as if he'll be a moderator of the debate rather than a participant. You don't race it's sort of I mean it builds the drama this debate but it also gives you mobile I didn't sort of a leg up Joseph Joseph body can do his homework and make sure he has the answers to Boris questions and it's going to be interesting here because there are moderator at a debate but it sounds like Bernie Sanders wants to be tomorrow. Yet we've never seen that before and obviously that did the did the trick for Biden at that. At that debate will be to do no harm doing no harm to himself elect orally we didn't hear any talk about those Tuesday states next week or Arizona Florida Illinois Ohio all states that Jill but that Doug at present has lost four years ago. Joseph Biden heavily favored in each of them six days from now. I the other challenge I think is for Joseph Biden not to sound condescending patronizing. Dismissive of any ideas that Bernie Sanders rings a but yes he has a playbook now that's been laid out at Bernie Sanders stays true to what. He says he will do and a few days time on Sunday night in Arizona with no crowd present because of the corona virus yours. He didn't Harry and eating that Bernie Sanders says and median brace a couple of ideas to show some good paper collapse. Yet that dynamic without a live audience is gonna be a Christian right Rick we thank you for that I want to that a Mary Alice Parker deputy political director she's covered senator Bernie Sanders now for more than four years Mary Alice my question US Bernie Sanders says he's a revolutionary he's calling for revolution and that's what we heard right here it's not surprising in step away from the race that would have been a shocker it sounds like Maurice still sliding you may not be fighting for the nomination but he's deadly fighting for what he believes. And biting for change with in the Democratic Party. You heard senator Sanders a heat up the Democratic Party needed to pay more attention to what young voters are asking for and paid more attention to the issues. He pointed out the exit poll is from a state like Mississippi the most conservative state probably devote so far in this primary election. Where even a majority of democratic voters hold. Exit pollsters that they were in Aybar a Bernie Sanders signature health care plan. You can CD's used in glimmers of hope on the issues and on that age breakdown age he is. Gleaming onto his kicking tail and want the Democratic Party to take notice. You know I've heard a lot of progressive organizers but it's me this way they think that Joseph Biden's message. And they say this in a very mocking tone mind you his message. Make America 2015 again and is just not gonna cut it in a general election and I think that's a lot of what we are hearing senator Sanders he wants to push. The former vice president to have bell up a more robust message that they think would either show that Bernie Sanders as winning more on the ideological frat. Or just how Joseph Biden be a stronger candidate and general. Mary Alice what's your prediction is Bernie Sanders going there are guns blazing because. Chris Joseph Biden has had moments where he shined a debate but he's also had a lot of moments where he stumbled he he you can have moments where Democrats in support him get a little a little worried about whether he can take on Donald Trump and isn't this a delicate dance because of general goes sinners goes to Harden Joseph Biden could -- come November. I think that that's exactly right adding that senators probably hearing it from both sides. There are likely people and his inner circle letter saying you deliver some kind of death blow it to Joseph Biden at this point in the campaign. You could you can really be be hurting when you've got come back to the Spanish there's going to be a lot of Democrats that. That can be placing blame on your shoulders at you make it look like Joseph Biden is not ready for November there are owner Democrats know. No doubt in the senator's inner circle letter saying. May be that should be lashed out and maybe a really hot debate that get at possible. Vulnerability is of the or vice president. Would be helpful and healthy as a part of this process so I I think that will likely see the senator really wrestle without over the next. No doubt and he is definitely raise the stakes for that debate all right Mary Alice and Rick take you so much for analysis you are watching ABC news live for all the updates on the campaign stay right here and ABC news body abcnews.com. Or have much more on this on world news tonight on Tommy Thomas thanks so much for watch.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.