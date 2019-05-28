Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail

For ABC news live in Manchester, New Hampshire I'm Adam Kelsey. It was a busy Memorial Day weekend for Bernie Sanders here in his home region of New England. Where the senator kicked things off with a major rally in Vermont's capital Moscow the air Saturday attracting a large and enthusiastic crowd as he seeks to build momentum ahead of the first democratic primary debate next month in Miami. I know we mostly stuck to the issues that have been the centerpieces of his presidential campaign. Things like economic inequality racial injustice the affordability of education and health care he also defended his stances on foreign policy. Telling the crowd that he's been speaking out against global conflicts since the days of Vietnam and that he's currently working across the aisle in Washington to keep the US had a war with Iran from there the senator made three stops across New Hampshire on Monday where he shared his outlook on the crowded race saying that he likes his chances in the first caucus state of Iowa that he's hoping for a repeat of when he sixteen when he won here in New Hampshire's first in the nation primary Kennedy was doing quote. Much better in South Carolina where he knew what we struggled in gaining the support of African American voters last cycle. Sanders was just one of a number of presidential candidates with the trail over the holiday weekend South Bend, Indiana man. Also pure fantasy fallout and I will Cory Booker visited nine counties on an RV road trip. Elizabeth Warren and cures and children each passed through on three day swings. Adam Kelsey ABC news live Manchester, New Hampshire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.