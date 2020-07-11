Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses why Joe Biden could be ‘most progressive president’

More
“I feel relieved and exhilarated, but I know the work we have to do to win those two seats to get Democrats control,” said Sanders, on Biden winning the presidency and trying to take over the Senate.
5:22 | 11/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses why Joe Biden could be ‘most progressive president’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:22","description":"“I feel relieved and exhilarated, but I know the work we have to do to win those two seats to get Democrats control,” said Sanders, on Biden winning the presidency and trying to take over the Senate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74067027","title":"Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses why Joe Biden could be ‘most progressive president’","url":"/Politics/video/sen-bernie-sanders-discusses-joe-biden-progressive-president-74067027"}