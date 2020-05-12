Sen. Bill Cassidy on bipartisan stimulus compromise: ‘The president will sign it'

More
Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy on bipartisan stimulus talks, the pandemic and working with the Biden administration.
5:20 | 12/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Bill Cassidy on bipartisan stimulus compromise: ‘The president will sign it'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:20","description":"Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy on bipartisan stimulus talks, the pandemic and working with the Biden administration. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74550995","title":"Sen. Bill Cassidy on bipartisan stimulus compromise: ‘The president will sign it'","url":"/Politics/video/sen-bill-cassidy-bipartisan-stimulus-compromise-president-sign-74550995"}