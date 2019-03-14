Transcript for Sen. Blumenthal discusses the Senate's vote against emergency declaration

I do want to bring in senator Richard Blumenthal. From Connecticut. Senator we appreciate you joining us any room where are we talking to and is second on another topic but we're just talking right now not the vote they just have been pumped up in the senate regarding president trumps national emergency. Residents already responded senator one word tweet V show how do Democrats. Now continue this battle. Number one we're going home for break. And most of us working at home and talking to our constituents we're going to be telling them why we voted against. This. Power grab by the president how it violates the constitution. And actually how wasteful it is of taxpayer dollars. That kind of case made the American people I think will be very compelling and a number of mark Collins and come back. And perhaps be willing to defend its institutions because what the president is doing is. Taking the power to spend money after congress has refused. Allocate money for these vanity project. A medieval wall that will accomplishment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.