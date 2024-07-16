Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption conviction sends political shockwaves

Dem. Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted of acting as a foreign agent as Day 2 of the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee. Mehek Cooke, a former Trump official, joins the show.

July 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live