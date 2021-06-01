Sen. Chris Coons: GOP senators ‘lashing themselves to the mast of Trumpism’

More
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a close ally of President-elect Joe Biden, responds to GOP senators planning to object to Wednesday’s final certification of the Electoral College vote.
7:24 | 01/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Chris Coons: GOP senators ‘lashing themselves to the mast of Trumpism’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:24","description":"Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a close ally of President-elect Joe Biden, responds to GOP senators planning to object to Wednesday’s final certification of the Electoral College vote.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75069757","title":"Sen. Chris Coons: GOP senators ‘lashing themselves to the mast of Trumpism’","url":"/Politics/video/sen-chris-coons-gop-senators-lashing-mast-trumpism-75069757"}