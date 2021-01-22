Transcript for Sen. Chuck Schumer announces Trump Impeachment trial

You've made good progress in our efforts to determine the timing and structure. Of the impeachment trial of Donald. For the information of all senators the house managers will come to read the article of impeachment at 7 PM. On Monday. January 25. Members will then be sworn in the next day Tuesday. January 26. After that. Both the house managers and the defense. Will have a period of time to draft their legal briefs. Just as they did in previous trials. During that period to spend it will continue to do other business for the American people. Such as cabinet nominations. And the Covert relief bill. Which would provide relief for millions of Americans. Who were suffering. During this pandemic. Then. Once the briefs are drafted presentation by the parties will commence the week of February the eighth. The January 6 insurrection at the capitol. And cited by Donald. Was a day none of us will ever forget. We all want to put this awful chapter. In our nation's history. Behind us. But healing and unity. Will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial. Will provide. Now Mr. President. I ask unanimous consent. That upon the conclusion of morning business on Monday January 25. The senate proceed to executive session to consider the following nomination. Executive calendar number two nomination of Janet Yellen. To be the secretary of the treasury. Further. That the time until 530 be equally divided between the two leaders or their designees. And that at 530 the senate vote without intervening action or debate on the nomination. That if confirmed the motion to reconsider be considered made and laid upon the table. The president be immediately notified of the Senate's action. Objection so ordered. Now Mr. President. I ask unanimous consent. There when the senate completes its business today in adjourned until 3 PM Monday January 25. Further. But following the prayer and the pledge the morning hour be deemed expired the journal proceedings be approved to do to date. The time for the two leaders be reserved for the use later in the day and warning business be close post. Further. But upon the conclusion of morning business the senate proceed to executive session. To consider. The yelling nomination as provided under the predate previous order. And so ordered if there's no further business to come before the senate I ask that it stands adjourned under the previous order. The senate stands adjourned in Tel 3 PM Monday January 25.

