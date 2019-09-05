Transcript for Sen. Cory Booker opens up about his relationship with actress Rosario Dawson

Of our forever preserved Austin housing on. It's going well. Feel incredibly blessed to be dating an extraordinary personally so issue we set set time for a Nightline special about the wedding. Throughout. I'm not sure this is an interview with you were my mom. Ha but I'm very excited about. Or future and I just it's just deeply deeply grateful. To be a situation so such a good guy so passionate but never Mary. We'll I don't wanna secular allies might past relationships but let's put it this way I buy it deftly editor at age where I realized that. You know life is long and he he's having a partner makes you better she's transforming the way a look at the war. She's making me a better person she's challenging me to. Be the best me and I'm not talking about my professional life is just. In my personal life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.