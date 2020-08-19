-
Now Playing: Democratic Vice President nominee’s family in the spotlight
-
Now Playing: Trump continues to criticize mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: Sen. Charles Schumer speaks at 2020 DNC
-
Now Playing: 2nd night of DNC will take aim at Trump
-
Now Playing: Tennessee celebrates 100 years of women's right to vote
-
Now Playing: What to watch for on night 2 of Democratic National Convention
-
Now Playing: Tracking the president’s mistruths
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: How women won the right to vote
-
Now Playing: Senate Intelligence Committee releases final report on Russian interference in 2016
-
Now Playing: Under pressure from Democrats, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy backs down
-
Now Playing: What to watch for on 2nd night of the DNC | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Boston’s rising COVID-19 fears as colleges begin to open
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama condemns Trump
-
Now Playing: Candidate seeking to become 1st Afro-Latina member of Congress
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump tweets ‘save the post office’ after opposing USPS funding
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: LA schools announce massive COVID-19 testing, tracing program
-
Now Playing: Night 1 of 2020 Virtual Democratic National Convention
-
Now Playing: Why a former top Trump official has joined Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg on unity at DNC, what his message will be this week