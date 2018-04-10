Transcript for Sen. Feinstein: WH blocked FBI in Kavanaugh probe

At 9 o'clock this morning my staff and I reviewed the FBI's report. Into sexual assault allegations. Against Brett Cavanaugh. Let me be clear I can't talk about the detail because this remains a confidential part of the background report. I hope that. Changes. Are made in will be able to talk more about what the FBI did later but what I can say. Is it the most notable part of this report. Is what's not in it. As we noted by the White House the FBI did not interview wrecked Kavanagh. Nor did the FBI interview doctor placed before. What we've heard from numerous people over the last few days seeking to provide information. To the FBI. We have seen even more press reports of witnesses who wanted to speak with the FBI but were not interviewed. Deborah were Maris is lawyers that he was unaware. Of any corroborating witnesses who were interviewed. Candidly. What we reviewed today in a very limited time. I was there I had to leave. That report is in parts and I had the opportunity to reach some but not at all. It looks to be a product. Of an incomplete investigation. That was limited. Perhaps by the White House I don't know. But the White House certainly blocked access. To millions of documents from judge Kevin on its record I know that. And ensured that 90%. Of his emails and memos were available. For the senate or the public in the hearings. It now appears that they also blocked the FBI from doing its job. Democrats. Agreed that the investigation's. Scope should be limited. We do not agree that the White House should ties the FBI's hands it's simply not credible. To say that public testimony in last week's hearing is a substitute for interviews by FBI agents. Not only does senator's lack the expertise. Of FBI agents. We were only given five minutes to question judge Kavanagh. So in my view from what I saw. The investigation. Was very limited and it will be interesting after all of that members have an opportunity. To read the documents. And we have an opportunity in public to discuss our conclusions. What the findings are.

