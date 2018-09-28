Transcript for Sen. Flake suggests delaying vote on Kavanaugh

This is an ABC news special group. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon coming on the air right now because the Senate Judiciary Committee has just gone back into session you see the chairman Charles Grassley break there they've scheduled to vote. I'm the Kavanagh nomination for 130 we've gone past that deadline. And over the course the last 45 minutes or so. Several Democrats have been seen walking in into the backroom the ante room of the senate judiciary committee for conversation from Jeff flake. Who had earlier in the day he had been the undecided vote yesterday and the Judiciary Committee early in the day said he was gonna vote yes. I'm judge Kavanagh but there have been discussions going on as we see. Senator flake walked back into the room right now with Democrats for the last. 4550 minutes or so and now chairman Grassley just aren't coming back into session. Call on senator flake to speak. Normally we would start to have bowl right now but there is supportive personal privilege I would call on senator play. Well thank you. I been speaking with a number of people on the other side we've had conversations ongoing for a while. With regard to the Matt. Making sure that we do due diligence here. And I think it would be. Proper. To delay the floor vote. Four up tuba not more than one week. In order to let the FBI. Continued to do an investigation limited in time and scope. To the current allegations that are there. And women in time to no more than one week. And hired I will vote. To advance the bill. To the floor with that understanding. And I I've spoken to and a few other members. Who on my side of the aisle that may be supportive as well. But that's my position I think fix. That we we ought to do what we can to make sure. That that we do all due diligence with that in nomination this important and I wanna say. That this committee has acted properly and to the chairman has bent over backwards. To do investigations from this committee and to delay it. This boat in this committee for a week so that judge that. That this forward. Doctor Ford could be heard and she was yesterday. So so that's without agreement I will vote to adapt spill to. Four he appears also. To have been. Hit hard. I protest want to show you an encounter he had. On the senate floor earlier today. In the senate chambers earlier today news China actually get to the committee and counter protesters. You take responsibility. For and then he. Not one but I'm winning that they make fun of me or his actions and women's clothing mart that we. I'm woman I soon. Yeah I'm somebody going I'm with you get pregnant. It and it isn't pretty oh yeah. Court of the country and do it to happen at all we are back hadn't done in his country many. No I'm not say what you yeah. And knock Clinton I felt I let it could have done. They're spies in weightlessness cute new cameras.

