-
Now Playing: Woman who confronted Flake: 'We forced him to listen'
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Sen. Judiciary Hearing votes to advance Kavanaugh's nomination
-
Now Playing: Trump: Ford 'a very fine woman' with 'compelling' testimony
-
Now Playing: 'This country is being ripped apart': Sen. Flake at Judiciary Committee
-
Now Playing: Sen. Flake suggests delaying vote on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: How did Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh's testimony affect America?
-
Now Playing: America Ferrera gives her take on the Kavanaugh hearing
-
Now Playing: Sen. Dianne Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior
-
Now Playing: 'I can't sit here anymore': Sen. Harris said after walking out of meeting
-
Now Playing: Women confront Sen. Flake over Kavanaugh support
-
Now Playing: 'We will continue this fight': Sen. Blumenthal
-
Now Playing: GoFundMe campaign reference during Ford testimony
-
Now Playing: Several Democratic senators walk out of meeting
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh 'lied' in interview, drank to excess, classmate from Yale says
-
Now Playing: Sarah Sanders on Trump's reaction to Kavanaugh, Ford
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets support for Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Senate Judiciary Committee set to vote on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Trump heard exactly what he wanted to hear from Kavanaugh: Sources
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh: 'I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process'
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh accuser details night she says he sexually assaulted her