Sen. Harris flips pork, hopes to 'flip Republicans' at Iowa Fair

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris joked that she knows how to "flip Republicans" while cooking sausage patties at the Iowa State Fair.
0:32 | 08/12/19

