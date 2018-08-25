Transcript for Sen. John McCain dies after long battle with brain cancer

This is an ABC news special report. The death of Senator John McCain. And good evening we are coming on the air with some sad breaking news a true American hero six term Senator John McCain. Has just died just four days before his 82 birthday. The Republican senator hailing from Arizona had been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer since July 2017. On Friday senator McCain's family issued this statement announce his decision to discontinue medical treatment. John has surpassed expectations for his survival but the progress of disease and the in actual events of age render their verdict. Cindy McCain later added I love my husband with all of my heart god bless everyone who had cared for my husband along this journey. That's Senator McCain has spent the last several months that is ranch in Arizona. Being visited by friends and colleagues from both sides of the I'll. He was a fierce conservative and a Republican but not afraid to take on either party earning him a place in history as a straight talking maverick. In his final days he read from his memoir given us one last lesson in putting country a ballpark. Before I leave it like to see our politics begin to return to the purposes and practices that distinguish our history from the history of other nations. I'd like to she is recover our sense that we are more alike than different. Those sincere words marking clear once again senator John McCain's love for our great country for more live from this American here we go now. To Jonathan Karl. Fight or maverick hero a towering figure in American political history. Senator John McCain spent his life in service of a country he loved. His political career spanned nearly four decades at times a partisan brawler he rose above party politics with straight talk. And the sense of humor McCain often irritated his colleagues quite bluntly railing against congress. This is disgraceful. But in the end few senators were more respected. Even beloved born into a military family in 1936. McCain had little choice but to become a navy man. He graduated from the bottom of his class in the Naval Academy. And volunteered as a fighter pilot in Vietnam. Flying over Hanoi on his 23 mission he were shot down and captured by the north Vietnamese. Beaten and tortured McCain nearly starved during his five and a half year's as a Prisoner of War after discovering his father commanded the Pacific fleet. His captors offered to release him but McCain refused. He would not leave while other Americans who had been detained longer remained in prison. He finally came home in 1973. With scholars that he would carry for the rest of his life. He was elected to House of Representatives in 1982 and did the US senate for years later. Launched a long shot presidential campaign in 2000. Bringing reporters along his straight talk express. McCain tried for the White House again in 2008. The seventy year old father of seven out campaigned a dozen primary opponents to secure the Republican nomination. It came when Rogen is picked for vice president. Choosing Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. As the campaign against senator Barack Obama heated up McCain did the unthinkable in modern day politics. He defamed did his opponent. I can't trust Obama. I I have burger bar him and he's not he's not he's. He's an air. If not. No ma'am no ma'am. He's he's he's a decent family man citizen gracious politician even in defeat this campaign. Was and will remain the great honor of my life. Already a cancer survivor after about what melanoma in 2000. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. True to form McCain promised to fight and received a hero's welcome. When he returned to the senate floor. Just days after having brain surgery. Even as he fought his own health battles McCain continued to call out his fellow senator's over the increasingly bitter divide between the parties both sides let this happen. Let's trust each other. Let's return to regular order. Did he cast the deciding vote on president Trump's attempt to repeal and replace obamacare. It in November just two days before Thanksgiving he watched his daughter Megan get married. Senator John McCain a proud father husband and patriot. I've had the good fortune to spend sixty years in service to this wondrous land. It's not been perfect service to be sure. And they were probably times when the country might have benefited little less my help. But I've tried to deserve the privilege is best I can. And I've been repaid a thousand times over. With the adventures in good company with the satisfaction. Of serving something more important than myself. Of being a bit players. In the extraordinary story. Of America. And I am so grateful. And Jonathan Karl joins us now on the phone John I know you you tweed recently about covering the campaign of John McCain in 2000 he said it was the most fun you had. And the least amount asleep and as I watch that report just now. You think about Senator John McCain in just its one Fraser comes to mind he was born to serve. He was born to serve and not afraid that he said so many times com. To dedicate yourself to a cause greater than yourself that and I have to tell you. This is this is it difficult it is almost time for me personally I Gillick Ike grew up. As a reporter covering John McCain covering. Him as that senate maverick as the person. Who was a Republican he was conservative fumes he was very conservative. But he was always willing. To go up against. The party he was always willing to go up against his own party he was willing to challenge Democrats. He was willing. To. Challenge to conventional wisdom e-book somebody who. You know I think one of the underrated aspects of John McCain that people talk about as a co owner of over the next several days and Coolidge. Is pure sense if you work this was a guy. Who. Relished. His role. As somebody who would he didn't care excuse he's striving and half years Tom. As they as a Prisoner of War. In Vietnam. And EEE decided to go into politics he will rue pert to continue careers as a navy pilot but he couldn't because B. All of forty interred getting shot down in areas as a Prisoner of War it is better to go into politics. And she was it a unique figure who was willing to stand up against the political powers and pat 2000 campaign. That 2000 campaign which he ended up losing to George W. Bush. But nobody thought he had a chance and he won the New Hampshire primary and by seventeen points. And ended up eventually. Losing that nomination winning eight years attack. That campaign when he nobody thought he had a chance. Keep that was John McCain. In his element that was John McCain is the maverick. Somebody that was willing to challenge. Those that were in power and are truly inspiring figure a true American girl. John one of those things from from your tweet was that photo and you're there on on that old flip phone butcher right next of the candidate and so many reporters sat so close to them. Almost long bus trips on the straight talk express what do you think it was about Senator McCain that he he loved to have reporters close to one. He loved engaging with reporters and he wasn't at war with the press. Com. I gotta tell you it was the Samoan as a young reporter who relieved it's was mind. You know first full blown experienced career presidential campaign. 22 to see somebody that we. I spend more time with John pain in the back connecting him boss in his campaign manager his political director. Didn't all of the people that usually micro managed. Presidential campaigns we were back there and by the way Tom. It was always on the records. He inflated the Preston. And believe me we sparred with a moment. I at a campaign event up interior were reached he pointed the out enclave but I can only speak Russian that was a Bolshevik governor. Pete. He would you were white would. GE. You know and I had some talks I it's in talks encounters with him but he. Was the most open presidential candidate dictate that I had that I never imagined seeing and in following backed campaign. And being with him and seeing it in real time. And it. Truly an expiring spirited and bottler I covered that campaign. Some other reporters who you know well John Dickerson. Jake Tapper up the that the people to cover that campaign. I think we're forever affected by the time this which on can't. John call froze remembering Senator John McCain has time along that bus the straight talk express in 2000 John stand by. For all of us who who studied who who covered Senator John McCain his legacy really was fighting for democracy fighting for human rights. Fighting for our troops would also he firmly believe the US. Had a moral role in the world this is something he fought his entire life porn that's why he. Always tried to put country before politics I wanna play a sound bite now this is and John McCain. On the senate floor talking to Republicans. Especially Republicans who it who it may be been moving to the extremes at times and this message was for them. Stop listening to the bombastic loud mounts on the radio and television and the Internet. To hell with them. They don't want anything done for the public good. Let's trust each up. Let's return to regular order. We've been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep. Trying to find a way to win without help from across the IO. That's an approach that's been employed by both sides. Mandating legislation from the top down. Without any support from the other side. With all the parliamentary maneuvers that requires we're getting nothing done my friends we're getting nothing done. I want to bring in Terry Moran I was in Sedona Arizona tonight Terry you spent so many years. Covering Senator John McCain both on Capitol Hill and on the campaign trail you just heard that SoundBite right there he's appealing to people on both sides really. Two to work together he was if anything a patron saint of of bipartisanship. And of course always remember him he would go out there and make sure those bills didn't have the pork barrel spending in it was so important for him. As hard as it was that congress actually worked. Oh what a life Tommy in when you look at that kind of patriotism that we just heard. That we can fight as he said. Fight that you don't join as a fight that you don't enjoys though John McCain was known and beat them be elected get into that political trenches and slug it out. In away. There was quintessentially American and he knew it he felt that he lived it where you could be a patriot you could see the person across. In that flight from it was a patriot is well and he was calling on. His colleagues in the senate and from there to the country at large which he did throughout his last months. Reminding us all. Ulf who we war as the best versions of ourselves as citizens not the worst and I think for somebody like John McCain to see the hyper partisanship. Of this age a guy who had given so much to his country so often. Was disturbing but rather than get down about it because I think what one and we heard from from Jon Karl right there. He lived with joy he lived with birth. You know that that the Vietnamese couldn't break it out of nothing could not even a presidential defeat which is a very difficult thing for anybody to go through. And he did have doubts whether he would have a future after loosing that the presidency. Nothing got him down he came back even in his last month to Telus is we just heard. We can do better we're still the people we've always been and he believed in this country in a way. That really we don't hear so much anymore his patriotism. The patriotism of John McCain which he gave so much. In its name is. It seems a long time ago but it's still there that was his message to a since closing days. Terry stand by for us on that point of care drug wanna roll another piece of tape here this was Senator John McCain we saw this earlier but I wanna kind of go back to this. From a town hall meeting in Lakeville Minnesota. October 10 2008 this when he's campaign against Barack Obama let's roll that clip. I can't trust Obama. I have burger bar him and he's not he's not he's. He's an air. If not. And no man no man. He said. He's he's a decent family man citizen that I just happen have disagreements with a on fundamental issues and that's what this campaign's all about he's not. Thank. True test of character right that I want to bring in our chief anchor George Stephanopoulos George talked to us about that moment there and how it plays into the current. Era we're living in right now politics here in this country. Pushing so much about John McCain comma Richard Burr or John McCain. He's the hero an American hero and American patriot huge not a play as John McCain was a man with a didn't get the camper he. Got angry at Barack Obama he was angry or Barack Obama sure much their campaign turns early days and spent nearly tied. Barack Obama was too much and upstart Eddie came into the senate looking beyond the senate or. The White House but she added. He be rooted sense of decency in character and he was aware. Of his own weaknesses and aware when. When he might get carried away and when he knew. They hate he had calmed things down and that was what we are in them all much he knew there were lines and politics but she couldn't cross. Even when you're angry even land that we even when you cluster camper evil when you're running for the highest office of Atlanta and he demonstrated that. They can again and again and especially in that moment during the campaign. And George your thoughts on on the moment you know he he loses the nomination in 2000. He then loses the election in 2008. What's he didn't go away at and that is something where politicians he dingle way he did keep fighting. He's tough about how to fight. As well when he lost. Election back in 2000. We're when he lost the nomination to George W. Bush used to giggle a different direction. Okay. And that it always appealed to America. The direction beyond party he look at independent possibility of being an independent he tried to bridge. On the parties try to find issues that would bring parties. Are together again after the loss in 2008. Key legal way he went back to senate and art and science fighting. Open to those final moments. Others like him and then you know that that they quintessential moment. Out of the last the last year and a half when each she went to the senate well. And protect come down on that the repeal Opel much here again he was not afraid. A hub Obama church he was not a fan of Barack Obama. But he beat Pete feel. Content points he couldn't follow his party and repeal what it would Barack Obama had passed. The American people he wasn't afraid to go out there on his own and Shane now. George standby for a sore bringing Cokie Roberts how Cokie who covered Senator John McCain on Capitol Hill she also covered those campaigns as well. An and so much of what's happened in Washington. You know we're gonna talk about they a lot of us Senator John McCain and how he did reach across the aisle I want to roll into the clip here this is. An incredible moment that happened on the view right here on ABC and this is when. Joseph Biden was on the viewing was talking to Megan McCain what are the host of the view and of course. John McCain's daughter and they had this incredible moment this very real moment which you could hear in Jill Biden former vice president Joseph Biden's voice. The type of relationship he had with Senator McCain let's listen. Your son beau. Had the same cancer that my father was diagnosed when six months ago and talk. It's just overlook. And one of the things said he gave beau Curry's my word. Was shocked when you're dead you may remember your little kid you're dead. Took care marble. Your dad when he was ability to where were groomed me became friends would blow. And boat talked about your dad's courage not about illness fun about his courage. And if anybody can make it your dad her dad since. Yeah. We've heard. That could maybe ten. Talk. We're like two Brothers Duke's words somehow raised by different fathers do something. Because I'm Barbara guns are important to view but I know when I mean this is silly and I've said it all even when. Your dad got Mattingly says she get the hell off the ticket. And you guys to get. I say I know and I mean this sincerely I know I picked up the phone tonight and called John McCain it's a John. I would second bar and in in in Oshkosh. And I need your help calm. He'd get on a plan that costs and I would for him to. This is. Cokie Roberts joins us now on the phone Kobe taught us about that some of his best friends Joseph Biden there who was on the opposite taken arrival so many times of course senator Lindsey Graham as well. And Joseph Lieberman. Who the end of that the independent that was Islamic action. And then practice balls McCain would and I don't buy the elderly and. Went out to see him ended posted pictures with the three amigos. Don't. John McCain it is as my colleague who spent with such as. Such as the unique patriot and in fact when he arrived in time are covering them in 1980 care and give it our immediate celebrity as a freshman congressman shtick hasn't been. The current torture is that he enjoyed in Vietnam and everybody knew about took. They wanted to be in precedents they lie and the harm Hal surrounded by his or a and he can't eat food that but he also. I had attempted humor about it because she knew that you know come on. It took me being new homes shot down to help this kind of attack. And that particular. I got into a lot because he also did have just awful temper. And he can get very very angry rich with his colleagues with members of the press I'm. And then he would have to come back and kicks but. Nonetheless a couple of days time I've been going back over many of the John McCain memories and that. Lunch the actual legislation and that number that's tough such that he about over the decade. That we can't get anything done and we don't do it in the bipartisan. Action. There's just incredible and it was on all kinds of extinction they don't particularly issues having to to a warm. When Feingold came to this planet cash as a freshman she didn't happen in the relationship whatsoever which on the skin and John McCain. I'm highest amount since freshman. Only income accountants. And mentioned lets do reform to get action and then of course they did together in the campaign finance bill which Schmidt. Cingular which a moment of bipartisanship. Romney and McCain always joke that people in the sky to help the rest until cherished dreams KOAT action because of the name in the bill. The truth is that. That his. Sure there's this country. Sacrifice in this country each hit celebration. This country as the great country that uses. There's something that made people need them and they disagree with him even when they were angry and made them respect. And admire him. Cokie Roberts the life and legacy of Senator John McCain if you largest joining us Senator John McCain has died at the age of 81 the president has just put out its week. A statement on the passing of Senator John McCain wanna read it here my deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts. And prayers are with you one of his closest friend senator Lindsey Graham also between American freedom. Have lost one of her greatest champions. And I've lost one of my dearest friends and mentor that senator Lindsey Graham I want to bring in Martha Raddatz now because we are talking about a senator we're talking about a patriot. And men with mean credible history. In the military marked up. Just an incredible history term you know it's eighty Warren where all sneaking it. Far too soon return McCain which will be docked but he never imagined he would let this or I I have to go back in 1960. We talk about circus that we talk about Tucker writes we talk about heroes. And I met a whole lot of heroes for what you remember what John McCain went through it is truly extraordinary in 1967. He was part of that would keep playing mission which he was going to hit a power plant in handle any. He leaves truth about eating surface to air missiles and one of them yet. His right wing but he kept going he dropped the bombs he tackled the think those are. World. He and the it was the right wing sheared he's going towards the ground at about 400 not. Yet she kept it from his aircraft hit on rejections cookies each two broke both arms he ended up in the war late he would knocked out I think to the bottom but managed to wake up in quotient without backup to the surface he built his arms at that point where we're used clinch it in every crowd that gathered around him and they were hitting him rifle butts are an of course after that he was a prisoner or true that's spite of the hashed years to reach our tortured beaten. Just sit next. To ordinary story about courage. And resolve. To get through that into Barack cult. Point where he said at one point. He almost wanted to commit suicide because it was that bad in those scars those injuries would last a lifetime he wasn't able to lift his arms ever again. And Martha know you had a moment with him. At the Vietnam memorial in DC talking about that and it will play that clip. Our last last September after he had been diagnosed with brain cancer are Kemper to get be marvelous documentaries. About the Vietnam War we have a handle at the Kennedy. Center. And John McCain was bearer John Kerry Ken burns' trip Cagle. All of these Vietnam veterans gathered together which Ken Burns to harp about their experiences. To talk about. It's. What they did in the Vietnam War of course John McCain was sure which very helpful. But I asked him about how often. He went to the Vietnam. War memorial oh. Let's roll that clip. I want to ask you specifically to. How often you go to the war. And depends on the way. And sometimes. Once a leak sometimes. Once every couple weeks lived not far away and a it's. It's if it's the try sometimes to go so early for you there very early in the morning or in. When its near sunset and not only do I enjoy the wall but I enjoy shaken hands with me factions who there where. It's it's really incredibly emotional experience. And again what it tells me. The these young men died because. And inadequate or corrupt leadership. We have got to have leaders who will lead and will be able. To give them a path to victory so that we will not sacrifice than ever again a lost cause. And Margaret so incredible because he had another trial emotionally look b.'s first public lecture retain. Did he hit that wall and bought war shaped the man he became chic the politicians he would become. Shaped his view of foreign policy. C news sacrifice keep Newser. And his story with Vietnam didn't end there Markakis he even ended up working with Senator John Kerry. Who later famously said of a protest and a POW coming together to help open the door and work again with Vietnam later on in his life. It exactly and and they have talked about that a lot they became friends it was difficult at first with John McCain. To imagine that aren't going back to Vietnam and anti reestablishing. Relationships. Speak in Vietnam our relations with Vietnam but he did it if they work together. Beautifully our Matt. Martha Raddatz for us that Martha thank you Cindy McCain the wife. A Senator John McCain has just credits we want to read it now and put it opened screen for you she writes my heart is broken I am so looking to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man. For 38 years. He passed the way he lived on his own terms surrounded by the people he loved. In the place he loved best I want to put out of one of his close friends. In the senate New Hampshire senator Kelly I got senator I got your thoughts tonight on the passing of Senator McCain. Senator I actually get your thoughts and on the passing of of your colleague and friend. Senator McCain. I'm just so sad to lose such a dear friend and someone and abetted. A tremendous mentor can he had so many others. But. For not only his family and friends that for the country. Just an incredible. Person. You you know with courage and integrity. His character. But you know attempting humor. He had just an incredible way of you know self deprecating always making it joke. But also took the lead a leader and he's I had the privilege I heard you talking about. Did he didn't Vietnam. And I had the privilege of traveling with him. To Vietnam and LA. And you should've seen the reception. That he and Vietnam. You know years after obviously this sacrifice. That he made as a POW. Therefore our country. About the way that he was treated. As someone who obviously was. One of the first members of congress passed the normalization. Relationships after everything that he went through there in Vietnam. He got a cattle in the work force filled with John. He is. You know he was someone who look if there was a troop you know a member of our military anywhere. John was gonna go and visit them. And support them. And make sure. That no matter how dangerous that you would go a travel there and and make sure they had what they needed. And just an extraordinary legacy that that kept that job. McCain leaves. And I'm just mind my prayers go to India has family is such a wonderful family. It's an and I wanna talk about the family senator AL we're gonna play a clip in a little bit out of Senator John McCain on the view but I want to ask you he had seven children. Five grandchildren touch me about Senator John McCain. That the father and a grandfather. Well. Their service. Mean there could do to the family who the entire family Serbs you know obviously about it. In his grandfather's service but. The tradition of the legacy of service that has. His sons has continued. Bed and Cindy serves Cindy is someone who has devoted herself to helping. Victims of trafficking around the world. And one of the things that struck me about John. He stood up. Around the world. Four people basic. Dignity and human rights and there. You know. They're good he was there for the little guy he was there for that anyone who has a press. He Wrigley just stood for the best of our country not just had our country wherever he travels around the world. Senator day out we appreciate you for your time this clip it was one of the last time Senator John McCain was on the view with his daughter and our colleague Megan McCain let's take a look. I'll picture of. Megan and her old man. And this is bad. Think that we where Lehigh tends to Delhi actress. We are all Linda since safari. And it's really special short on the top of the now in the it. Look you still months. Maybe what is the biggest lesson. You've learned from your jacket you tell us so much about gun. They character matters and that believing in something greater than yourself will always be important. And to really. Respect and love America and the people who sacrifice for us and that America as always and crates. There's always going to be great and I am I feel lucky as person in the entire world in the united helped lead. We are such a family it's public blessings and we have such a bond and such a love and I'm so grateful for not a lot of people on how about what their parents. Our colleague Megan McCain and tonight she is also put out its we've remembering her father and a statement as well we wanna read a portion of that right now we canopy of cryptic tweet. For Megan McCain she writes my father United States senator John Sidney McCain the third. Departed this life today I was with my father at his end. And he was with me at my beginning in the 33 years we share together he raised me taught me corrected me comforted me encouraged me. And supported me in all things he loved me and I loved him. He taught me how to live his love and his care ever present. Always and failing took me from a girl tall woman and he showed me what it is to be a man that's just part of what Megan McCain. Has said tonight remembering a father want to bring in Cecilia Vega now covers the White House for us and say the president has already weighed in but the two men. Senator John McCain and the president have had a very complicated. At a very fractured relationship. In a very public on timing of the president has not hidden its dislike war. John McCain didn't and frankly John McCain didn't hide his did. It's like for the president you're losing streak goes back. Many years and is back here report recently announced that it president trump has reportedly not been invited to the funeral for John McCain that Qualcomm and gave. We do. That attacked by president pantry than the one who will attend for the administration you know it goes back after that actress holly video feature that their president trump talking about women. What he called locker room talks John McCain that he would not be voting for Donald Trump and that was a huge blue are Republican like John McCain to distance himself from Republican candidate like that and and really the pinnacle that it could all remember during the campaign which Donald Trump that the McCain John McCain would not award here despite of course in more than five years as a Prisoner of War and I. And and Donald Trump that he wasn't a war hero because it would capture him in remote QWERTY that Donald I liked or hear it captured. An end and more recently Dominic holdco very locally publicly criticize. Donald Trump good quality and health think he when he stood next to let America looks. That John McCain called let it's great to the credit they never seen anything like that. And before that he would that the Donald Trump. Very much higher at the crazies. In his party I'm a bit. At this particular White House and Ana president and it was frustrated by John McCain would bode began. The ill at the Georgia senate obamacare that payments on the down below the middle of night. And the president really never let that Nolan and John McCain never outlet. What would seek help let me just it is coming from from the White House will turn the whole thing work. I think he would lead the art John McCain and chuck I worked through elementary reading again when he sat. I'm not sure what to make a president from conviction you know I think we will look back. On John McCain and his passing a combined group are present perhaps the bike on Sarah politics in Washington now Tom. Cecilia Vegas Russ and I Syria thank you so much speaking of the memoir we do have. John McCain in his own words speaking about his place in history central echlin. I made a small place for myself in the story of America. And the history of my times. The bell tolls from me and mutilated. I hope those who mourn my passing. And even those who don't. We'll celebrate as I celebrate a happy life. Lived an imperfect service to a country made of ideals. Whose continued success is that hope for the world. And I wish all of you great adventures. Good company. Who lives. Two lucky is mind. Ron Claiborn covered the Senator John McCain campaign correct 2008 and a fourteen months what was that like his it was a historic campaign was raid against senator Barack Obama at the time to senators going added. Why Tom I actually joined the campaign the McCain campaign when he does have deep in sixth or seventh place. Among the Republicans back in the fall of 2007. He was basically out of it and and you have great access to whom he had nothing to lose in effect as he really didn't think get a chance to win and staking everything. Are winning the primary in New Hampshire you could get up close it within talked him about anything. All day riding around on us bus system. He talked about that we've heard a lot about him being a hero and a patriot. He was a good guy he was a fun guy to be around no make no mistake about it he had a hot temper and it could turn very quickly but. Great rock on terror. Funny stories and just a wonderful person to spend a lot of time with and I spent a lot of time with them. Ron Claiborne for us we have David Wright on the phone to who also cover Senator John McCain both on the Capitol Hill. And on the campaign trail as real data your thoughts tonight on the passing of this historical figure in our lives. Welcome chill moment stand out from that campaign won was the selection of Sarah Palin as his running made a huge surprise and one that McCain later came to express regret over because. To keep out that he opened the door to the reality show where in American politics and they didn't like where it led joke the other I was there that night Michael Minnesota and that. Moment just a few weeks before Election Day. When he should note you don't have to be scared of Barack Obama. I may disagree with the money issues but he's perfectly capable of being. A good president and we need to honor that that was a very powerful moment the first time I interviewed him was actually back in 2000. When I was a local reporters such. And the cameramen that I was working with a guy named Jeff pierce was a Vietnam vet and after the interview they got to chatting. About Vietnam and about deployments and units and they quickly determined you know. But really both red and their. When McCain who turned them at the end of that and Serb. Welcome hall. There was a really powerful look. David Wright for us tonight David take two or go back to to Terry Moran right now who's in Sedona Arizona who has been covering so it sort of some of the services that have been haven't. Happening since they released that statement Terry you you've talked to two supporters of Senator John McCain you've been out there some final thoughts as we wrap up. Yeah there's there's two things that they've come to mind listening to all of all my colleagues and looking at those magnificent pictures. Out one a life lesson one a country lest the life lesson resilience. Sick of how much John McCain went through and how often he came back. A when he went to war get a baby was one year old. When he came back she was six she didn't recognize him she was scared when he hugged her. And he went through that and came out on the other end positive about about life. He then he had a great political career and the country lesson is that thing he was trying to teach us in his last year and that's we don't have to be this way. We don't have to hate on each other as much and in that clip where he talked to the woman who says she thinks Barack Obama is an Arab and and she's scared of the thing that is also impressive. Is the way he addresses Har. With respect. He says no man. No man. Today you can imagine on lots of different kinds of shows in on social media somebody would scream at that woman or or insults her and he was polite. And then corrected her in the patriotism. That that he lived and I think those life lessons resilience as a person resilience for the country. Are part of his legacy. A moment that stands up for so many Terry Moran for a slight Terry thank you and over the next week there will be many events to commemorate his life beginning in Arizona. Where to lie in state and then to Washington DC. Where he will lie in the rotunda of the US capitol. From there is motorcade will make a stop at the Vietnam War memorial the wall of remembrance and that's so much to him. A memorial service will then be held at the national cathedral before traveling to his final resting place at the US naval academy in Annapolis Maryland. And in his memoir McCain described what he had hoped his final moments would look like including his desire to be buried next to his fellow midshipman from the academy. And I lights go back to our valley and see the creek run after the rain and hit a cut wood to whisper in the wind. Hornish Muller rose scented breeze and feel his son on my shoulders. Wanna watch the hawks con from the sycamore. And then take my leave down for a place near my old friend chuck martian in the cemetery on December and backward began. Senator John McCain a proud father husband and patriot has died. At the age of 81 were to return now to a regular programming our coverage. Of elect John McCain continues right now on abcnews.com. And it'll be much more later tonight and special edition of 20/20 at 10 o'clock. I'm Tom Thomas have a great night. I thank you for being here. I thank you for being Americans I thank you Fuller. Standing up for those things that we believe in there are people all over the world. That are watching this program. That are inspired by our desire for freedom of speech. All of the good things in America zone that we are still as Ronald Reagan's just say shining city and here. I have loved my life. Paul. Some things didn't work out the way I hope they were I had difficult moments and a few disappointments. But by god I enjoyed. Every damn day and mean this has been a special report. From BBC news. I.

