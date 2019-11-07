Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris attacks former Vice President Joe Biden on 'The Breakfast Club'

And that I was one of those many children who was personally impacted by that an. I'm not gonna let us engage on a debate stage who's going to be the next president and I it's right I'm not going analysts to engage in revisionist history. Now we'll tell you also. Asked dry sense that I cannot tell you the number. Of men and women who have sent to me I was that girl I was that bullet. An. I can't stand on the can't stay. And allows certain conversations to be taking place because remember I'm bring this comes. About desegregation and have been going on for weeks. But I cannot be on Nancy. And not speak. To make sure that we are having a full accounting from American history on these issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.