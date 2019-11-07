Sen. Kamala Harris attacks former Vice President Joe Biden on 'The Breakfast Club'

Harris called Biden's comments about his stance on busing "revisionist history."
Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris attacks former Vice President Joe Biden on 'The Breakfast Club'
And that I was one of those many children who was personally impacted by that an. I'm not gonna let us engage on a debate stage who's going to be the next president and I it's right I'm not going analysts to engage in revisionist history. Now we'll tell you also. Asked dry sense that I cannot tell you the number. Of men and women who have sent to me I was that girl I was that bullet. An. I can't stand on the can't stay. And allows certain conversations to be taking place because remember I'm bring this comes. About desegregation and have been going on for weeks. But I cannot be on Nancy. And not speak. To make sure that we are having a full accounting from American history on these issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

