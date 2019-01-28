Sen. Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign criticizing Trump and calling for unity

More
Less than a mile away from where she began her career as a prosecutor, Harris characterized her track record as a district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senator as "fighting for the people."
0:31 | 01/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign criticizing Trump and calling for unity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60672099,"title":"Sen. Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign criticizing Trump and calling for unity","duration":"0:31","description":"Less than a mile away from where she began her career as a prosecutor, Harris characterized her track record as a district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senator as \"fighting for the people.\"","url":"/Politics/video/sen-kamala-harris-kicks-off-2020-campaign-criticizing-60672099","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.