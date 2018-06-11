Transcript for Sen. Kevin Cramer said failure to ban late-term abortions inspired him to run

Late in January. There was that fateful vote. The vote to ban late term abortions failed. In a very crass celebration took place on the floor of the United States. At its failure. In their phone began to ring with constituents and stake holders. Saying. You've got to reconsider. And then early February. The president called again and he in the second in the way he always does it plain and simply. And to the point he said. Kevin and Chris. Stop thinking about yourselves to start thinking of all your country. And at that point Chris and I knew there was no longer vote us or even Bonner family. It was a vote something much larger soul. We made the decision to run. For the senate. In never once looked back never once regret that not for a moment not first. Are there was an energy and an enthusiasm. And optimism. From the very minute we announced. To this very moment right now the likes of which I have never experienced. In the prayers went out. And held us up and we feel them even tonight. In you know during our journey. We lost a son. In while we walk. Through that very deep. We never felt more connected. More prayed up more surrounded. Ever in our lives we knew then what we know now. That we belong to a very special community. And that we are part of a family the unites us. The unites this by the fact that we serve a really good guy.

