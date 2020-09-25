Sen. Manchin will vote ‘no’ on SCOTUS nominee: ‘You've got to stand for something’

More
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin discusses COVID-19, President Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, and the Supreme Court fight.
6:47 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Manchin will vote ‘no’ on SCOTUS nominee: ‘You've got to stand for something’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:47","description":"West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin discusses COVID-19, President Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, and the Supreme Court fight. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73226902","title":"Sen. Manchin will vote ‘no’ on SCOTUS nominee: ‘You've got to stand for something’","url":"/Politics/video/sen-manchin-vote-scotus-nominee-youve-stand-73226902"}