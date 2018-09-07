Transcript for Sen. Merkley on why he opposes Kavanaugh

I want to go now to a Democrat who have very well may be concerned about. What this means for Roe vs. Wade of that precedent that we were talking about was sunny senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon. I joins us now senator thanks so much for for joining us here at ABC news live please. I'll give us your instant reaction to this pick this is short list of people we've been seen for several days but. It's not that perhaps not a big surprise but how big of a fight think this is going to be. I think it's going to be huge fight with this nomination the president is trying to deal himself to get out of jail free card. He's chosen someone who sees no limits of presidential power. He doesn't believe the president should be investigated Clinton in office which is clearly. Completely outside of the mainstream of America. He doesn't he doesn't believe that should be don't have any special counsel that's insulated from being immediately. Fired and rehired by the president every possible lead this is. This league president trump saying I want and how many remember the quarter who will protect me when issues come up regarding my name is apparent power. It and what's that what is. Is the strategy senator the Democrats are going to execute on. As this this approach is senator Schumer over the weekend was telling son's supporters. Odd not to try to delay. This this process but rather than take you to the campaign trail. Is that all that Democrats can do here do you think they should try to block this. So I gotta tell you that what we're hearing right now is a huge protestors. Behind me into my side. And the road Centre shouting against. And I think that's representative of the type of conflict were going to handle this nominee. That is just not about somebody who went that seems unlimited president power. It's all about someone who is completely against moments. All right senator Jeff Murphy Lee Democrat of organ thank you so much they're right up there and that they commit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.