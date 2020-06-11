Transcript for Sen. Pat Toomey thinks President Trump still has a chance to win the election

So none of the Republican senator from present Pennsylvania Pat Toomey says Julie thanks for joining us this morning Joseph Biden has pulled have you think the president still has a chance to your state. But he does George show I don't know how it's gonna turn now but there's certainly still ballot for the president the first of all it's extremely narrow lead. And I think we've got to remember that this process goes beyond. You know the first vote counts. For instance in Pennsylvania we know there are some minor irregularities. Those alleged to be litigated there has been a terrible lack of transparency in the Philadelphia boat counting process. I'm it and we have over a rogue State Supreme Court that unilaterally decided to violate US constitution and rewrite election law to allow. Ballots without postmark to be counted days after the election I doubt very much gratified that didn't know they did not know George they did not ratify that they said. Bias or poor decision they would not impose an injunction. At that time leading to the door open for a addressing debt in a subsequent case I think that's likely to happen and so for instance. Yes it turns out that it is that category of ballots then it's. Create the margin of victory or vice president by I don't I have no idea whether that's the case or not. But that's a kind of thing that would have to be litigated so. I think. We've got a long way to go out we got to finish accounting and all legal balance absolutely have to be counted and it takes is long's it takes. That probably going to be a valid legitimate recount. And then there will be a legitimate. Litigation. I am I just think that's the way it's gonna go and people need to be patient needs to let this process play out. As the president said we should stop the counting but I just say it is couple points or number one the belts are becoming so far do not include anything that was received. After November 3 right now it's not. Her out let it hold on George I'm I'm not I I'm not aware that that's the case and I don't know how we could no event in Philadelphia. Since observers have not been given. And the opportunity to get close enough to observe. We'll zero run hearted as observers to come in effect we've all been watching the count on television you're talking lieutenant governor this morning and he said there's not been any widespread. A regular there is no widespread evidence of fraud has yet and I saw Kirk. I have acknowledged that I have acknowledged that I'm not aware of any widespread or any systemic fraud or anything of the sort however. Nobody can say with confidence. That the ballots that are supposed to be segregated and Philadelphia are in fact be. Properly segregated because even this morning I spoke with the Republican who's responsible for overseeing that process and he continues to be denied. Access to the point where you can actually see what's happening gathering room the room was the size of a small town. And he can't get close enough to see what's actually going counts all I'm saying is. There are some unnecessary problems along the way we're gonna have to get this resolved. Yeah and then one and one of the reasons is taken song and it couldn't be done earlier of course is because the state legislature in Pennsylvania said he couldn't start processing. The absentee mail in ballots until Election Day. Itself does a guy I did I do take your your point but it let's let's say we go through the process we go through the canvassing or go through the recount. Are you prepared to say once that has happened that this has been a fair and free election. George look at. I voted for Donald Trump I endorsed Donald Trump the person that I want to be the next president. Does that person. Who wins the Electoral College legitimately I think our system is absolutely going to enable us do that. And I and I'm going to accept the results senator Twomey thanks for your time this morning.

